Rediff.com  » Cricket » Quarantine rule renders Root doubtful for first Test

Quarantine rule renders Root doubtful for first Test

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
June 06, 2020 11:32 IST
IMAGE: As per the guidelines from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Joe Root will need to self-isolate for a week before rejoining the national team. However, ECB is constantly reviewing its guidelines and the self-isolation rule may be relaxed by next month. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England captain Joe Root is a doubtful starter for the first Test against the West Indies next month as he will be required to undergo seven days of self-isolation after attending the birth of his second child.

The first game of the three-Test series begins at the Aegeas Bowl from July 8 and Root's wife is due around the same time, The Telegraph reported.

As per the guidelines from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Root will need to self-isolate for a week before rejoining the national team. However, ECB is constantly reviewing its guidelines and the self-isolation rule may be relaxed by next month.     

 

The Test series, to be played in a bio-secure environment to counter the COVID-19 threat, is subject to the final approval of the UK government. The contest will also mark the return of international cricket which was suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The first Test will be held from July 8-12 while the remaining two at Old Trafford (July 16-20 and July 24-28).

The West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on June 9 and will travel to Old Trafford for quarantining and training. The venue will be their base for three weeks before they move to the Ageas Bowl for the start of the first Test.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
