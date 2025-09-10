Punjab needs our strength and support: Dhawan

IMAGE: Punjab has been battling a severe flood situation over the past few weeks, leading to large-scale displacement of people and damage to crops. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has extended solidarity to the people of Punjab amid the devastating floods that have impacted thousands across the state.



In a heartfelt video message shared on Instagram, Dhawan called for unity and compassion during the crisis.



"This is the time to stand united. Punjab ko hamari strength, compassion aur support ki zarurat hai.. Chhoti si madad bhi bahut farq laa sakti hai (Punjab needs our strength, compassion and support. Even a small help can make a big difference). Let's all do our part," Dhawan said on Instagram.



Alongside his personal appeal, Dhawan's NGO -- The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, is actively engaged in rehabilitation efforts, focussing on helping rebuild lives and offering long-term assistance to the flood-affected families.



His message has received strong support from fans and fellow cricketers, highlighting the importance of compassion and unity

in times of crisis.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 1,600-crore assistance for flood-hit Punjab as he reviewed the situation and damage in the state battling its worst deluge since 1988.Several sports icons have also stepped in with aid. Former India spinner and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has sanctioned boats and ambulances while also mobilising funds through his personal network. Through his MPLAD fund, Harbhajan has sanctioned eight steamer boats for relief operations and added three more from his own resources.

Punjab has been battling a severe flood situation over the past few weeks, triggered by heavy monsoon rains and breaches in river embankments, leading to large-scale displacement of people and damage to crops. Several districts remain waterlogged, with the state government and voluntary groups pressed into rescue and relief work.



The death toll in devastating floods in Punjab stands at 52, while crops on 1.91 lakh hectares have been damaged.



India's hockey star Manpreet Singh dedicated India's Asia Cup hockey triumph to the people of Punjab. India defeated champions South Korea 4-1 to win the Asia Cup hockey on Sunday after a hiatus of eight years and qualify for next year's FIH World Cup.