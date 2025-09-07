HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Harbhajan donates boats, ambulances for flood-hit Punjab

Harbhajan donates boats, ambulances for flood-hit Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 07, 2025 22:53 IST

x

Punjab floods

IMAGE: Through his MPLAD fund, Harbhajan Singh has sanctioned eight steamer boats for relief operations and added three more from his own resources. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India spinner and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has stepped in with relief measures for his flood-ravaged home state Punjab, sanctioning boats and ambulances while also mobilising funds through his personal network.

Through his MPLAD fund, Harbhajan has sanctioned eight steamer boats for relief operations and added three more from his own resources, a source told PTI.

"Harbhajan donated 11 steamer boats in all. Eight from his MPLAD fund and three more from his own pocket. Each boat cost around Rs 4.5 to Rs 5.5 lakh. He has also bought three ambulances for smooth transfer of serious patients to nearby hospitals," the source said.

Punjab has been battling a severe flood situation over the past few weeks, triggered by heavy monsoon rains and breaches in river embankments, leading to large-scale

displacement of people and damage to crops. Several districts remain waterlogged, with the state government and voluntary groups pressed into rescue and relief work.

The cricketer-turned-politician also reached out to his wide circle of friends and well-wishers for support. 

According to the source, one sporting organisation responded to Harbhajan's request with a donation of Rs 30 lakh, while two of his close friends contributed Rs 12 lakh and Rs 6 lakh respectively.

 

"Around Rs 50 lakh has already been collected and donated," the source said, adding that essentials like food and medicine are also being regularly supplied to the affected families.

Harbhajan, who represents Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha, has been actively monitoring the situation and has assured that further assistance would be provided as and when required.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Baby Rescued From Punjab Floods
Baby Rescued From Punjab Floods
Punjab Floods: Army To The Rescue!
Punjab Floods: Army To The Rescue!
India's hockey greats lead Punjab flood relief
India's hockey greats lead Punjab flood relief
Bhajji Salutes Spirit of Punjab
Bhajji Salutes Spirit of Punjab
'Spirit Of Punjab Shall Never Break'
'Spirit Of Punjab Shall Never Break'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Massive Crowd gathers for Ganesh Visarjan at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai1:24

Massive Crowd gathers for Ganesh Visarjan at Girgaon...

Chitrangada Singh Rocks Casual Look as She Poses for the Paps0:40

Chitrangada Singh Rocks Casual Look as She Poses for the...

Akshay Kumar, Amruta Fadnavis Clean Juhu Beach Post Ganpati Visarjan3:25

Akshay Kumar, Amruta Fadnavis Clean Juhu Beach Post...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV