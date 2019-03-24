Punjab hope to take advantage of Smith's rustiness

March 24, 2019 17:53 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Steve Smith at a nets session. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

With Rajasthan Royals' Steve Smith making a comeback, Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin reckons the former will be a bit rusty and they would try to exploit it to their advantage.

The spotlight will be on Smith when Rajasthan Royals clash with Punjab in their IPL opener on Monday.

"We all know he is a quality player and must have worked and prepared hard during the break, but comebacks are not easy. He must have put a lot of efforts for a comeback mentally. I am sure he would look to perform and on the other hand we would look to take advantage of his rustiness," said Ashwin.

Ashwin himself is struggling to make a comeback to the Indian side and is likely to miss the World Cup bus with Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja doing a nice job with the white ball.

When asked if he feels he is still in the reckoning for a spot in India's World Cup squad, he was a tad irritated.

"I can't answer that question. Selectors have to answer that. But as far I am concerned I have played two World Cups. If I deserve and I am selected I would love to play," he said.

When pointed out that he was deceptive a few years back but has now been found out and whether Chahal and Kuldeep could also meet the same fate, Ashwin said adaptation is key to remain strong.

"Cricket nowadays reveal all. There is lot of analysis and cameras can read out every movement of your fingers. The secret is to adapt to conditions. Look at Virat Kohli, earlier he was very strong on leg side but he adapted and now he is as strong on the off side too," he said.