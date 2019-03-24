Why Dhoni, Kohli want better wickets at Chepauk

Last updated on: March 24, 2019 14:08 IST

'If you saw how the wicket played and if you have genuine spinners in your line-up you can create lot of trouble. It will be very difficult to score runs.'

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli exchange pleasantries at the end of the opening match of IPL-12 at the MAC Stadium, in Chennai, on Saturday. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/ PTI

The IPL 2019 opener turned out to be a low-scoring contest and rival captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli expressed dissatisfaction over the slowness of the Chepauk track.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were all out for 70 in 17.1 overs, a target that Chennai Super Kings achieved in 17.4 overs to win the match by seven wickets.

Despite finishing on the winning side, Dhoni made it clear that he expects better wickets at the venue in the upcoming games.

"I never expected the wicket to play how it actually played. It was too slow. We were really surprised by how slow the wicket was. It reminded me of a Champions League wicket in 2011 after we won the IPL.

"The wicket definitely needs to be much better; even with dew it was spinning big," Dhoni said, at the post-match presentation ceremony, in Chennai, on Saturday night.

Kohli said: "The wicket looked much better than it played. No one thought the wicket's going to play the way it played. We thought somewhere 140-150 would be an ideal score because of the dew factor later on. A scrappy sort of start to the league. That is what you get when you have a wicket like that.

"But either team would have struggled batting first. I don't think either team had control over it. The pitch was under the covers for four days."

He felt neither team enjoyed "that kind of a pitch".

"I don't think either of the teams would have enjoyed that kind of a pitch, especially in T20 cricket where guys want to get runs and put the runs on the board or chase scores down."

Dhoni was of the view that any genuine spinner will do well on such a track.

"Something like 140-150 is something you are looking at; 80, 90, 100 or 120 is very low-scoring. If you saw how the wicket played and if you have genuine spinners in your line-up you can create lot of trouble. It will be very difficult to score runs.

"So the wicket needs to get much better than where it is right now. It needs to be (more) high-scoring. Other teams have good spinners as well and this isn't the pitch we are looking forward to," the CSK skipper added.

Dhoni said his reason for opting to bowl after winning the toss was the uncertainty over how the surface would behave as CSK had the experience of playing a practice match leading into the IPL opener.

"We were not really sure about the wicket. We played a practice game on the same wicket and it wasn't turning so much. It was a slightly high-scoring game. Yes, practice game, there is a tendency normally you will score 30 runs more than what you will in a proper game."

For Kohli, it was some relief that a match like this happened at the start of the tournament.

"No one wants to start like this, but it's good to get a game like this out of the way early in the tournament rather than having it at a very important stage in the tournament.

"We spoke of trying to be in the game, taking it to the 18th over was nice to see," he said.

He, however, admitted that his team's batting was not good.

"The batting wasn't good, it wasn't easy to bat on, looked much better surface though. We should have batted better. If that was 100-110 run game it would have been very close."