Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pujara crosses 6000-run mark in Test cricket

Pujara crosses 6000-run mark in Test cricket

January 11, 2021 09:44 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara is the 11th Indian batsman to go past the milestone of 6000 runs in Test cricket.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara is the 11th Indian batsman to go past the milestone of 6000 runs in Test cricket. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Cheteshwar Pujara set a new milestone for himself, crossing the 6000-run mark in Test cricket on Day 5 of the third Test against Australia, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Monday.

 

He is only the 11th Indian to perform the feat. The Saurashtra batsman reached the milestone in his 80th Test.

The International Cricket Council was quick to congratulate him on social media.

"Cheteshwar Pujara has become the 11th Indian batsman to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket! What a fine player he has been," the ICC wrote.

The other Indians who have 6000-plus runs are Sachin Tendulkar (15921) runs, Rahul Dravid (13265), Sunil Gavaskar (10122), VVS Laxman (8781), Virender Sehwag (8503), Virat Kohli (7318), Sourav Ganguly (7212), Dilip Vengsarkar (6868), Mohammad Azharuddin (6215), Gundappa Viswanath (6080).

Pujara scored 77 in India’s second innings before he was bowled by Josh Hazlewood in the post-lunch session.

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

