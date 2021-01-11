Have you seen Boom Boom so upset?

January 11, 2021 07:37 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah reacts after a catch is dropped. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah is known for his shy smile even when charging in, picking up wickets and even when the fielder drop catches.

On Sunday, January 10, Boom Boom endured a tough and unrewarding day on the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

IMAGE: Boom Boom shows his frustration. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The India pace spearhead kept bowling in the right areas consistently, but did not have any wicket to show for his hard work on the field.

Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Clear chances were dropped off Boom Boom's bowling.

First, Hanuma Vihari dropped a sitter at leg-slip. Bumrah wasn't impressed at all as a simple chance went down.

IMAGE: Bumrah looks displeased. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Later in the day, Rohit Sharma dropped a regulation catch at first slip when Boom Boom made Australia Captain Tim Paine edge one behind the stumps.

As Bumrah, known for his cool and calm demeanour, walked to his run-up during the afternoon session, he vented his frustration on the bails by taking them off in anger.

Umpire Paul Reiffel -- a fast bowler in his heyday -- looked surprised and a bit annoyed.

IMAGE: The smile says it all. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Boom Boom finally got a wicket, having been denied by dropped catches earlier, when he dismissed Cameron Green for 84.