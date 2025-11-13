Pujara backs Kohli-Rohit, calls for honesty with Shami

'For both of them, I think each and every series will be very important because when you are just playing one format'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play just the ODI format, making it challenging to sustain form after long breaks. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday stressed that each and every bilateral assignment will be "very important" now for stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as India look ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

In the twilight of their international career, Kohli and Rohit play just the ODI format, making it challenging to sustain form after long breaks.

The duo, who featured in ODI series in Australia, will be seen in the upcoming series against South Africa starting November 30 in Ranchi.

"For both of them, I think each and every series will be very important because when you are just playing one format. It is important for a player to be in touch with the game and they will be playing after a bit of a break which makes it a little more challenging," JioStar expert Pujara said during a Media Day ahead of the first Test against South Africa.

"Having that experience of playing just one format, I can talk from my experience that when you play international cricket after a long time, you are trying to find the rhythm. When it comes to white ball cricket, it's slightly easier," added the former Test specialist.

"But at the same time, because of the age they have to work hard and which they have been, they have seen the results recently that they have scored runs. And we are hopeful that they will carry on playing till their 2027 World Cup."

Rohit, 38, smashed 73 and 121 not out in the second and third ODIs in Australia to walk away with the Player of the series award, while Kohli, 37, scored an unbeaten 74 in third match.

"It will be their personal call. I don't think we should be looking that far ahead. It is also depending on how their body is responding, how they are enjoying just playing one format of the game and if they are enjoying it and carrying on and if they are having a good form then we will see what happens going forward," Pujara said.

"But as of now I think each and every series becomes very important because for them to, one is to perform, to score runs, to maintain that rhythm and to sustain that form is very important and that's why I believe that each and every series, each and every match becomes very important for them."



Selectors should have honest conversation with Shami

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who had undergone an ankle surgery following the 2023 World Cup, has not featured in India's plans since the Champions Trophy in March.

He didn't find a place in the home Test series against West Indies and was also ignored for the South Africa series, beginning at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The 35-year-old's last appearance in the longest format came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia.

Asked if it is the end of the road for Shami, Pujara said: "I'm not the one to answer .. I mean, the selectors and the team management should have a very honest conversation with him. What's the plan going forward? Whether they want to pick him or they are looking at the young players."

"And if he is being informed that they are not looking at him, then it is always Shami's personal call whether he wants to carry on playing first class cricket, whether he still wants to, whether he wants to retire from international cricket, I mean he is part of the IPL as well.

"Whether the team management and the selectors, whether they are looking at him or not, that is the communication which should be happening with Shami. He should have a clear road ahead. He should have that clarity of what the selectors and the team management are looking at and what is expected out of it."