Pucovski doubtful for Adelaide Test after bouncer blow

December 08, 2020 13:40 IST

IMAGE: Will Pucovski, who was tipped to partner with opener Joe Burns at Adelaide Oval, was hit by a short ball from India A paceman Kartik Tyagi when on 23 late on the third and final day of the practice match. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Opening batsman Will Pucovski retired hurt in Australia A's tour match against India A on Tuesday after being struck in the helmet by a bouncer, raising fears about his fitness for the first Test against India next week.

Pucovski, who was tipped to partner with opener Joe Burns at Adelaide Oval, was hit by a short ball from paceman Kartik Tyagi when on 23 late on the third and final day at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney.



The 22-year-old dropped his bat and remained on hands and knees on the pitch for a few moments.



After being examined by a trainer, Pucovski got to his feet and was able to walk off unassisted.



However, given his history of concussion problems, Australia's selectors are likely to be very cautious about risking him for his debut in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval starting December 17.