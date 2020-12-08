PIX: Saha's fifty saves India A in Aus practice match

Last updated on: December 08, 2020 12:08 IST

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha of India A hits a boundary during Day 3 of the practice match against Australia A at the Drummoyne Oval, in Sydney, on Tuesday. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Pacer Mark Steketee took five wickets before Wriddhiman Saha came to India A's rescue with a gutsy half-century against Australia A, on the third and final day of their practice match at Drummoyne Oval, in Sydney, on Tuesday.

Saha top-scored with 54 not out from 100 balls as India declared their second innings on 185-9, to set the hosts a target of 131 runs from 15 overs.

Saha in the company of lastman Kartik Tyagi (2 from 27 balls) took India to safety as they shared an unbeaten stand of 46 runs for the last wicket.

Except for Saha, no other India batsman managed to get past the 30-run mark.

For Australia, Steketee took 5-37, while Michael Neser and Cameron Green took two wickets each.

IMAGE: Australia A pace bowler Mark Steketee celebrates after taking the wicket of Mohammed Siraj of India A to complete his five-wicket haul. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Earlier, Australia A were bowled out for 306 in their first innings to take a first innings lead of 59 runs, with Umesh Yadav (3/48) and Mohammed Siraj (3/83) taking three wickets apiece, while Ravichandran Ashwin took 2/62.



In the second innings, the opening duo of Prithvi Shaw (19) and Shubman Gill (29) failed to carry on after getting off to starts as they both fell to Cameron Green, who had top scored for Australia A with 125 not out.



Cheteshwar Pujara was bowled for a duck by a beauty from pacer Michael Neser, who got the full delivery to move away late to beat the bat.

IMAGE: Australia A players celebrate after Michael Neser took the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Hanuma Vihari and Rahane scored 28 each as they took India past the 100-run mark, putting on 54 runs for the fourth wicket before the former was also dismissed by Neser.



Rahane was trapped leg before wicket by Mark Steketee, who also accounted for Ravichandran Ashwin (8) and Kuldeep Yadav (0) as India lost four wickets for 25 runs.



India A were struggling at 138 for seven in their second innings for an overall lead of 79 runs at the tea break, with Wriddhiman Saha unbeaten on 15.