PSL: PCB tightens security protocols after Lahore hotel incident

PCB enforces strict new security rules for PSL teams after a hotel breach in Lahore, mandating prior approval for family visits and warning against violations.

IMAGE: Lahore Qalanders' Sikandar Raza met family at team hotel, and acknowledged it publicly. This triggered security guidelines from PCB. Photograph: X

Key Points PCB issues new guidelines for PSL franchises after a security breach involving player-family interactions at a team hotel.

Players and officials must now seek permission 24 hours in advance to meet family members at the team hotel.

Only a player's wife, parents, brother, and sister are allowed in the player's room after clearance from the PCB.

Police officials expressed concerns about the security breach and the need for strict adherence to protocols.

The PCB security manager and anti-corruption head have also raised concerns with the PSL CEO.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued fresh guidelines to all Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises after a breach of security protocol happened at a team hotel in Lahore, making it clear that any further violations would not be tolerated.

Soon after Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, who is playing for Lahore Qalandars, posted on social media that he was thankful to the Board for allowing him to meet his family members at the team hotel, the PCB sent a mail to all the eight franchises and other officials.

The PCB told the franchises in the mail that no player or official can meet with family members in the team hotel without first taking permission from the Board at least 24 hours in advance, according to reliable sources.

"The Board has made it clear that anyone wanting to meet with family members in the hotel has to seek permission 24 hours before the intended visit by family members," said the source who is close to the PCB.

He said the Board had further clarified that it would try to arrange a suitable meeting point for the player (s) with their family members in the team hotel.

"The Board has also made it clear that only a player's wife, parents, brother and sister are allowed inside the players room, that too after getting clearance from the Board 24 hours in advance," the source added.

Security Concerns and Protocol Enforcement

He said senior police officials had taken a serious view of the security protocol breach by Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Raza last Saturday when four guests were found in the latter's room late night.

"The police officials conveyed to the Board that unless all franchises adhere strictly to the security protocols, it will be impossible for them to provide a safe and secure environment at the team hotel for all players and officials."

The security manager and anti-corruption head of the PCB is also learnt to have conveyed his concerns about the breach to the PSL CEO Salman Naseer.