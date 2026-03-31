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Shaheen Afridi Fined By Lahore Qalandars For Hotel Security Breach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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March 31, 2026 12:56 IST

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Lahore Qalandars have fined captain Shaheen Shah Afridi after a security breach involving unauthorised visitors at the team hotel, raising questions about PSL security protocols.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

IMAGE: Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was penalised following an incident in which Punjab police accused him of breaching security protocols at the team hotel. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi fined PKR 1 million by Lahore Qalandars for breaching security protocols at the team hotel.
  • Punjab police accused Afridi and Sikandar Raza of allowing unauthorised individuals into the team hotel.
  • Sikandar Raza clarified that the visitors were his family and friends, and Afridi was only helping him.
  • Lahore Qalandars stated the fine was to uphold discipline and ensure accountability within the squad.

Lahore Qalandars have imposed a fine of PKR 1 million (approximate US$ 3,600) on captain Shaheen Shah Afridi following an incident in which Punjab police accused him of breaching security protocols at the team hotel in Lahore.

The Qalandars said the fine was levied to "uphold discipline and ensure accountability" within the squad. No action will be taken against Sikandar Raza, who was also mentioned in the police report regarding the same protocols, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.

 

Raza and Shaheen were accused of a serious security breach after four "unauthorised" individuals managed to enter the team's hotel room. A letter was handed from the Punjab police to PSL's chief executive, Salman Naseer, where they were accused of "forcefully escorting" visitors to the all-rounder's room.

In a letter addressed to PSL CEO Salman Naseer, a deputy police inspector alleged that Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi and teammate Sikandar Raza ignored security guidelines, "forcefully escorting" the visitors to a player's room on Saturday night, where they stayed for nearly three hours.

The culprit here is me, not Shaheen: Raza

On Monday, Raza broke his silence on him and Afridi being accused of a security breach by allowing four "unauthorised" people in the team's hotel room, saying that they were his long-time friends, family members and the Pakistan left-arm pacer was only helping him out.

Raza has clarified that the four people in question are his close family members and friends.

"Shaheen did not force anyone. My friends and family had come, and at my request, Shaheen helped them (come up to my room). If these were the SOPs (that visitors were not allowed into our rooms), I wasn't aware, and to some extent, Shaheen was not aware either. The culprit here is me, not Shaheen. He went down on my request, because it was my close family and friends; I did not want to meet them in the business centre. We sat upstairs for 40 minutes," Raza said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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