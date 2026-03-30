PSL Security Breach: Shaheen Afridi and Sikandar Raza under scrutiny for hosting four guests in team hotel

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sikandar Raza are facing scrutiny after allegedly breaching PSL security protocols by hosting unauthorised guests at their team hotel in Lahore.

IMAGE: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sikandar Raza allegedly violated PSL security protocols at their team hotel in Lahore.

The players are accused of hosting four guests in Raza's room late at night, despite prior warnings and denied requests.

PSL CEO and security personnel had refused permission for the guests due to security concerns.

Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and overseas player Sikandar Raza have found themselves at the centre of an embarrassing situation after being accused of breaching team security protocols at their hotel.

Muhammad Faisal, DIG (Operations, Lahore), has notified the PSL CEO of a serious violation of the security measures in place for the eight teams staying at a five-star hotel in Lahore.

According to the police official, despite prior warnings and refusal, Shaheen and Sikandar were found hosting four guests in Raza's room on the eighth floor until 1.25am local time.

The liaison officer of Lahore Qalandars, followed by team owner Sameen Rana, had sought permission to allow guests into Raza's room at around 10.35pm and again at 11pm on Saturday, but both requests were denied.

Shaheen Afridi, Sikandar Raza disregarded the protocols

According to the police official, the liaison officer initially approached the PCB's manager for security and the anti-corruption unit, requesting permission for four of Raza's relatives to visit his room. The request was declined in accordance with the security protocols.

Subsequently, the team owner approached PSL CEO Salman Naseer with the same request, which was again refused on security grounds.

Despite the refusal, at around 11.05pm, PCB and security personnel reported that Shaheen and Raza disregarded the protocols and escorted the four guests into Raza's room, despite resistance from on-site security staff. The guests remained there until 1.25am.

The senior police official has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that this is a violation of the board's security protocols and code of conduct, which are designed to ensure the safety and integrity of all players, officials and associated personnel.