SEE: Is PSL better than the IPL? Billings spills truth bomb

SEE: Sam Billings drops truth bomb on IPL-PSL comparison. VIDEO : Kind courtesy Imran Siddiqui Sports/X

English cricketer Sam Billings used some good old humour to drop a truth bomb on a Pakistani journalist who asked him if the Pakistan Super League was better than the Indian Premier League.

Representing Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, Billings was asked to choose between the two leagues following the side's match against Karachi Kings on Tuesday.

'You want me to say something silly?' he laughed as he answered.

'It's hard to look past the IPL as the premier competition in the world, it's very obvious , every other competition is just behind.

'You know, in England we are trying to do the same like PSL as the second best competition in world, Big Bash too trying to do the same,' he said.

'I think it's hard to compare. Each competition brings out different challenges. I am grateful that I get to travel the world and play cricket and bring a smile to the people. I wouldn't trade this job for anything,' he added.

IMAGE: England's Sam Billings who has previously played in the IPL, now represent Lahore Qalandars in the PSL. Photograph: X

Billings has played five seasons in the IPL since his debut in 2016 where he represented the Delhi Capitals. He then played for CSK in 2018 and 2019, before his final stint in IPL, as of yet, for KKR in 2022.

Billings has been representing PSL's Lahore Qalandars since 2023.

This is not the first time an IPL-related reference was made at a PSL media briefing.

In a recent exchange involving Australian batter David Warner, now captain of Karachi Kings, when a reporter claimed that the Indian fans are trolling him for opting to play the PSL after going unsold in the IPL auction, Warner said: 'This is the first I’ve heard of it. From my perspective, I want to play cricket… Now, I want to compete, captain the Karachi Kings, and hopefully we are able to win the trophy,' he said.

While the IPL debuted in 2008, with the creamy later of the cricketing world displaying their talents, the PSL has grown in stature since its inception in 2015.