Proteas captain seeks 'ruthless' batting vs Windies

Proteas captain seeks 'ruthless' batting vs Windies

August 15, 2024 00:14 IST
IMAGE: South Africa's Temba Bavuma during a practice session. Photograph: Andrew Boyers / Reuters

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is looking for his front-line batsmen to score quicker when they take on the West Indies in the second match of their two-test series, starting in Georgetown, Guyana on Thursday.

 


The first test in Port of Spain was drawn after rain curtailed play on three of the five days.

"The batters need to be a lot more ruthless. The guys who get the opportunity to settle in, must really go on and get a base score for the team that will give us a lot more time from a bowling point of view," Bavuma told a press conference on Wednesday.

"There was obviously a little bit of frustration at the fact that with a little bit more time, a result could have been possible."

It is expected to be a docile pitch in Guyana, as it was in Trinidad and Tobago where South Africa attempted to bowl out the West Indians in the last two sessions of the final day but fell five wickets short.

"I think the bowlers did as best as they could, considering what was in front of them. There was a miraculous effort from Keshav (Maharaj), basically bowling of half the overs of the innings."

Bavuma was among three South Africans along with Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs who scored half-centuries in the first test.

"The confidence is growing within the team, it's a young, inexperienced side. I think it's just a case of us working on that, putting it all together, which I believe will really make us a formidable team," Bavuma added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
