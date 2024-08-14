'Harmanpreet should bat at No 3 for India': Chopra

IMAGE: Anjum Chopra emphasized Kaur's ability to control the game and believes she should be given more opportunities to bat lower down the order. Photograph: BCCI / X

Former Indian captain Anjum Chopra has called for a significant overhaul of the Indian women's cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup. She believes the team's batting order needs a rejig, with Harmanpreet Kaur moving up to the crucial No. 3 position.



Chopra emphasized Kaur's ability to control the game and believes she should be given more opportunities to bat deeper into the innings. "I've always felt that Harman should play at No. 3. I've told her also," Chopra said. "She is one of those players who can control the game and will have more time, rather than coming in later and then swinging her bat. Why reduce the number of deliveries?"



While acknowledging India's success in the Asia Cup, Chopra believes the team's performance against Sri Lanka in the final was a wake-up call.

She pointed out that India hasn't faced consistent challenges and struggled when pushed to the limit. "Even if they have won this Asia Cup, it would have been like 'oh, we are a better team'. But because they didn't, they got a wake-up call," she stated.



Chopra is particularly concerned about India's bowling attack, which she believes lacks penetration.

"We have a Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami in the men's team. When we have these bowlers around, we boast of a bowling lineup like no one in this world," she said. "I'm not saying that overnight we will have these kind of quality bowlers in the women's team as well. We are playing with only five bowlers. Now that one bowler has a bad day, we are challenged."



Chopra questioned the absence of key Indian players from the ongoing series against Australia A, highlighting the presence of Australian star Tahlia McGrath. She emphasized the need for more all-rounders, bowling options, and agile fielders in the Indian team.



"Has our team shown that kind of advancement and improvement? Yes, to a certain extent. But are we still plugging in those gaps whereby we are not conceding defeat?" Chopra asked. "The reason why we lost the Asia Cup final (was) because we are still not plugging those gaps."