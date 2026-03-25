Prithvi Shaw eyes India comeback with renewed focus in IPL

Swashbuckling opener Prithvi Shaw is laser-focused on making a triumphant return to the national team, fueled by rigorous training and a renewed mindset as he gears up for the IPL season with Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw recently announced his engagement to influencer Akriti Agarwal. Photograph: Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Key Points Prithvi Shaw is working intensely to regain his place in the national team through strong performances in the IPL.

Shaw views his return to Delhi Capitals in the IPL as a fresh start and an opportunity to showcase his improved form and dedication.

After a successful domestic season, including a double century in the Ranji Trophy, Shaw is focused on contributing to team success in the IPL.

Shaw credits his relationship with Akriti Agarwal for bringing stability and support during a challenging period in his career.

Opener Prithvi Shaw is leaving no stone unturned in his bid for a national comeback, putting in "three times more" effort as he gears up for a return to the IPL with Delhi Capitals.

Shaw, who last represented India during the Sri Lanka tour in July 2021, has since endured a turbulent phase marked by injuries, form issues and off-field setbacks.

He even went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, before working his way back through domestic cricket.

The Mumbai batter had burst onto the international scene with a century on Test debut against the West Indies in 2018, becoming one of the youngest Indians to achieve the feat before his career took a downturn.

"I think that's why I'm playing. There's no doubt that I have to come back to the Indian team. That's why I'm working very hard. The amount of hard work I used to put in, I put in three times more today", Shaw said.

"Actually, I don't like to talk about it, but I feel that I'm giving not 100 percent, but 200 percent to come back to the Indian team, to win this trophy or to give 100 percent on a match day or on a practice day as well.

"Whatever ups and downs happened in the last few years, I took it all with a lot of respect and a smile. And obviously, it stays in my mind when I'll be back. But there's only one way to do it work hard and give your 100 percent. If you've made some mistakes, learn from them."

IPL as a fresh start

IMAGE: Prithvi Shah was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh at the 2026 IPL auction. Photograph: ANI Photo

Back with Delhi Capitals after being bought for Rs 75 lakh (Rs 7.5 million) in the auction, Shaw is treating this IPL as a reset point in his career.

"It's always a new start. There are a lot of memories, but since it's history now, it can't be repeated. It's a fresh start, a fresh team and a few new players. I was not there last year and I'm joining again this year.

"I've always believed in myself. My family has supported me. I'm not the type of person who thinks a lot. It's all about the present for me."

Having switched to Maharashtra from Mumbai, Shaw made an immediate impact in the 2025-26 domestic season, including a blistering 222 in the Ranji Trophy.

His overall first-class tally stands at over 5,000 runs at an average touching 47, reaffirming his pedigree as a top-order batter.

Personal life and support system

Off the field, Shaw recently got engaged to actress and influencer Akriti Agarwal, a relationship he says has brought stability during a challenging phase.

"I'm not married yet. I feel when you find a good partner, it's the right time. Actually, it's the first time I'm answering this question, that's why I'm a little nervous. I don't usually do this.

"But obviously, she has been my lucky charm. We both worked hard to build a relationship. It wasn't easy for us as well. But we both understood where we belong. I'm a cricketer and she's an actress."

Competition and team goals

With increased competition at the top of the order, including the presence of KL Rahul, Shaw maintained that team success remains paramount.

"I haven't thought about it actually. If KL (Rahul) is opening and with whosoever is opening with him should have a great season. I won't say that I should open. Whoever opens, should win us the match.

"Obviously, there is competition. Cricket is such a thing that whether you play Ranji Trophy, IPL, India, or India A, there will be competition. Today, there are 10 openers as you can see. So there will be competition," he said.

Shaw said his approach now is rooted in effort rather than outcomes.

"I think everyone has expectations. I'm not talking about the fans or the franchise, I'm talking about my family. They too have expectations."