Navdeep Saini Replaces Harshit Rana in KKR Squad for IPL 2026

Navdeep Saini is set to bolster Kolkata Knight Riders' pace attack in IPL 2026, replacing the injured Harshit Rana, while Kulwant Khejroliya joins Gujarat Titans.

IMAGE: Navdeep Saini joins Kolkata Knight Riders for a sum of Rs 75 lakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Navdeep Saini replaces injured Harshit Rana in Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026.

Kulwant Khejroliya joins Gujarat Titans as a replacement for Prithviraj Yarra.

Saini brings IPL experience with 23 wickets in 32 matches to KKR's pace attack.

Khejroliya, a left-arm pacer, has previously played for GT, KKR, and RCB.

Pacer Navdeep Saini on Wednesday replaced Harshit Rana in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the IPL beginning on March 28.

Both Saini and Rana have played for India and represent Delhi in domestic cricket. Rana underwent a knee surgery last month that ruled him out of the T20 World Cup that India won.

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have picked Navdeep Saini and Kulwant Khejroliya respectively as player replacements for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026," said the IPL in a statement.

Khejroliya replaces Prithviraj Yarra in the Gujarat Titans squad.

Saini's IPL and international record

Saini has scalped 23 wickets in 32 IPL matches played so far, in addition to 23 wickets in international cricket for India. He will join KKR for Rs 75 lakh.

Khejroliya's addition to Gujarat Titans

"Meanwhile, Khejroliya replaces the injured Prithviraj Yarra in Gujarat Titans. The left-arm pacer, who has six IPL wickets to his name, has previously featured for GT, KKR, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He will join GT for INR 30 Lakh," added the IPL statement.