HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Navdeep Saini Replaces Harshit Rana in KKR Squad for IPL 2026

Navdeep Saini Replaces Harshit Rana in KKR Squad for IPL 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 20:48 IST

x

Navdeep Saini is set to bolster Kolkata Knight Riders' pace attack in IPL 2026, replacing the injured Harshit Rana, while Kulwant Khejroliya joins Gujarat Titans.

Navdeep Saini

IMAGE: Navdeep Saini joins Kolkata Knight Riders for a sum of Rs 75 lakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Navdeep Saini replaces injured Harshit Rana in Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026.
  • Kulwant Khejroliya joins Gujarat Titans as a replacement for Prithviraj Yarra.
  • Saini brings IPL experience with 23 wickets in 32 matches to KKR's pace attack.
  • Khejroliya, a left-arm pacer, has previously played for GT, KKR, and RCB.

Pacer Navdeep Saini on Wednesday replaced Harshit Rana in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the IPL beginning on March 28.

Both Saini and Rana have played for India and represent Delhi in domestic cricket. Rana underwent a knee surgery last month that ruled him out of the T20 World Cup that India won.

 

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have picked Navdeep Saini and Kulwant Khejroliya respectively as player replacements for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026," said the IPL in a statement.

Khejroliya replaces Prithviraj Yarra in the Gujarat Titans squad.

Saini's IPL and international record

Saini has scalped 23 wickets in 32 IPL matches played so far, in addition to 23 wickets in international cricket for India. He will join KKR for Rs 75 lakh.

Khejroliya's addition to Gujarat Titans

"Meanwhile, Khejroliya replaces the injured Prithviraj Yarra in Gujarat Titans. The left-arm pacer, who has six IPL wickets to his name, has previously featured for GT, KKR, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He will join GT for INR 30 Lakh," added the IPL statement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

IPL Captains United In Trashing Impact Player Rule!
IPL Captains United In Trashing Impact Player Rule!
We've to win trophy: Goenka's stern message to LSG!
We've to win trophy: Goenka's stern message to LSG!
Rajasthan Royals Sold For $1.63 Bn: Who Is Kal Somani?
Rajasthan Royals Sold For $1.63 Bn: Who Is Kal Somani?
'Ye tera ground hai': Rahul's fiery DC entry goes viral
'Ye tera ground hai': Rahul's fiery DC entry goes viral
IPL 2026: Hit By Injuries KKR Eye Big Season
IPL 2026: Hit By Injuries KKR Eye Big Season

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

webstory image 2

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 3

Mini Bread Quiche: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Kalki Koechlin Stuns in Royal Purple at Critics Choice Awards 1:33

Kalki Koechlin Stuns in Royal Purple at Critics Choice...

Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: Thousands Gather for Long Life Prayers in Dharamshala1:13

Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: Thousands Gather for Long...

Bhumi Pednekar Stuns Fans With a Bold New Look 1:06

Bhumi Pednekar Stuns Fans With a Bold New Look

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO