Prithvi set to comeback to competitive cricket

Prithvi set to comeback to competitive cricket

Source: PTI
February 01, 2024 20:39 IST
IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw is set to return to the field after an injury lay-off. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India batter Prithvi Shaw to make his comeback to competitive cricket after being included in Mumbai's squad for the upcoming 2023-24 Ranji Trophy.

In August 2023, the 24-year-old batter suffered a knee injury during his county stint with Northamptonshire. Following that he went through surgery in London and then went to three months of rehabilitation.

 

Earlier, Prithvi received a green signal from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to take part in competitive cricket, following which he was included in the Mumbai squad.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Prithvi recovered from injury a lot earlier but NCA's medical panel head Nitin Patel wanted the 24-year-old to go through skill-based workloads and high-intensity mobility drills before giving him a clearance certificate.

After being added to the squad, Prithvi said that he can't do anything about the past and now has to move on.

"Those few innings (at the start of IPL 2023) went in a flash. (While) I kept thinking about the first match, I quickly realised three matches had passed. The learning was once the match is done, just leave it there. You can't do anything about it, it's history. You have to keep moving forward," Prithvi said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

After winning three of four games in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Mumbai are at the top place of Group B.

Mumbai squad:

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shivam Dube, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal. Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (Wk), Hardik Tamore (Wk), Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Aditya Dhumal, Mohit Awasthi, Dhaval Kulkarni, Roystan Dias and Sylvester Dsouza. 

Source: PTI
