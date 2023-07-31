News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shaw set for county debut with Northamptonshire

Shaw set for county debut with Northamptonshire

July 31, 2023 22:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw will make his debut for Northamptonshire against Gloucestershire in Cheltenham in the One-Day Cup match on Friday. Photograph: Northamptonshire Steelbacks/Instagram

Out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw is all set for his maiden stint in the English county circuit with Northamptonshire.

 

Shaw will make his debut for the county side on Friday against Gloucestershire in Cheltenham in the One-Day Cup.

The Mumbai right-hander's arrival was delayed because of visa formalities as he could not play two four-day County Championship fixtures.

"It's a great opportunity for me and I'm really thankful to Northamptonshire for giving me this chance to express myself here," Shaw was quoted as saying in a media release.

"It's going to be amazing I think and I'm really looking forward to it."

Shaw last played for India on the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021, and was part of the squad for the T20Is at home against New Zealand earlier this year.

He had a woeful IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals and was dropped midway through the competition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'India always have great batters in their line-up'
'India always have great batters in their line-up'
Don't know why Rohit, Virat were rested: Aakash Chopra
Don't know why Rohit, Virat were rested: Aakash Chopra
Baby Annabella Waves To Daddy Broad
Baby Annabella Waves To Daddy Broad
L&T to give Rs 6/shr special dividend to shareholders
L&T to give Rs 6/shr special dividend to shareholders
WFI elections: Brij Bhushan camp confident of victory!
WFI elections: Brij Bhushan camp confident of victory!
Home guard shot dead in clash during VHP yatra
Home guard shot dead in clash during VHP yatra
BJP's Purnesh seeks dismissal of Rahul's plea in SC
BJP's Purnesh seeks dismissal of Rahul's plea in SC

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Fit-again Bumrah to captain India in Ireland T20s

Fit-again Bumrah to captain India in Ireland T20s

When Kohli Made A Child Very Happy

When Kohli Made A Child Very Happy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances