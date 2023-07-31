Shaw set for county debut with Northamptonshire

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw will make his debut for Northamptonshire against Gloucestershire in Cheltenham in the One-Day Cup match on Friday. Photograph: Northamptonshire Steelbacks/Instagram

Out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw is all set for his maiden stint in the English county circuit with Northamptonshire.

Shaw will make his debut for the county side on Friday against Gloucestershire in Cheltenham in the One-Day Cup.



The Mumbai right-hander's arrival was delayed because of visa formalities as he could not play two four-day County Championship fixtures.



"It's a great opportunity for me and I'm really thankful to Northamptonshire for giving me this chance to express myself here," Shaw was quoted as saying in a media release.



"It's going to be amazing I think and I'm really looking forward to it."



Shaw last played for India on the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021, and was part of the squad for the T20Is at home against New Zealand earlier this year.



He had a woeful IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals and was dropped midway through the competition.