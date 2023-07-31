Bumrah to captain India in Ireland T20s; no Rohit, Kohli

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since September last year because of a back injury, will lead India in the three-match T20I series. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah has been named as India's captain for the three-match T20I series against Ireland next month.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been picked as Bumrah's deputy in the 15-man squad which is missing all the regular players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj among others.



Bumrah has been out of action since September last year because of a back injury as he missed the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and this year's IPL 2023.

The three T20I matches in Ireland will be played on August 18, 20 and 23.

Also, making a comeback to the Indian team is pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has also been out of action for nearly because of injury.

IPL 2023's top performers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were picked in the Indian T20 team.



India squad for T20I series vs Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (w/k), Jitesh Sharma (w/k), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.