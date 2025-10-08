HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Prithvi Shaw's Bat-Swing Rage At Musheer!

Prithvi Shaw's Bat-Swing Rage At Musheer!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 08, 2025 01:00 IST

x

Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw clashes with Mumbai's Musheer Khan during Day 1 of their three-day practice match at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Photograph: Screengrab via Maharashtra Cricket Association/YouTube

Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw had a heated confrontation with Mumbai's Musheer Khan during day one of the practice match at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Shaw, who switched from Mumbai to Maharasthra to revive his career ahead of the new season, was determined to prove a point against his former team -- smashing a blistering 181 from 140 balls.

However, his dismissal by part-time spinner Musheer resulted in a heated clash between the two.

Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw exchanges words with Siddhesh Lad. Photograph: Screengrab via Maharashtra Cricket Association/YouTube

In fact, Shaw was visibly angry with Musheer's send-off following his dismissal and even attempted to swing his bat at the bowler.

The on-field umpire had to intervene, dragging Shaw away from the Mumbai players.

 

However, on his way back to the dressing room Shaw exchanged words with Mumbai's senior pro Siddhesh Lad with the umpire forced to intervene once more.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team
The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team
'If India, Pakistan Don't Meet Every Time, So Be It'
'If India, Pakistan Don't Meet Every Time, So Be It'
Rohit Sharma, Simply The Best In ODIs!
Rohit Sharma, Simply The Best In ODIs!
Rohit Sharma Deserved To Be Treated Better!
Rohit Sharma Deserved To Be Treated Better!
Is Prithvi Shaw Headed The Kambli Way?
Is Prithvi Shaw Headed The Kambli Way?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team

webstory image 2

Sandhya's 12 Best Songs

webstory image 3

10 Memorable Shailendra Singh Songs

VIDEOS

Navi Mumbai Airport: India's Next Big Game Changer3:34

Navi Mumbai Airport: India's Next Big Game Changer

Gujarat's digital push brings transparency and growth to farming3:42

Gujarat's digital push brings transparency and growth to...

Trump expresses optimism of Gaza deal soon, denies word clash with Netanyahu on negativity3:53

Trump expresses optimism of Gaza deal soon, denies word...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO