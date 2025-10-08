Prithvi Shaw's Bat-Swing Rage At Musheer!

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw clashes with Mumbai's Musheer Khan during Day 1 of their three-day practice match at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Photograph: Screengrab via Maharashtra Cricket Association/YouTube

Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw had a heated confrontation with Mumbai's Musheer Khan during day one of the practice match at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.



Shaw, who switched from Mumbai to Maharasthra to revive his career ahead of the new season, was determined to prove a point against his former team -- smashing a blistering 181 from 140 balls.



However, his dismissal by part-time spinner Musheer resulted in a heated clash between the two.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw exchanges words with Siddhesh Lad. Photograph: Screengrab via Maharashtra Cricket Association/YouTube

In fact, Shaw was visibly angry with Musheer's send-off following his dismissal and even attempted to swing his bat at the bowler.



The on-field umpire had to intervene, dragging Shaw away from the Mumbai players.

However, on his way back to the dressing room Shaw exchanged words with Mumbai's senior pro Siddhesh Lad with the umpire forced to intervene once more.