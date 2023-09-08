News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sanju Samson leaves Team India squad: Sources

Source: ANI
September 08, 2023 22:36 IST
According to ANI, Sanju Samson was relieved after KL Rahul joined the squad on Thursday

In an update from Sri Lanka, India batter Sanju Samson has left the Team India squad amid the ongoing Asia Cup Super, sources have revealed.

Samson was a travelling reserve player in India's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023. KL Rahul, who had missed the first two matches of the Asia Cup -- against Pakistan and Nepal -- joined India and practised with the team's nets on Thursday.

 

The sources said after Rahul joined India, Samson was released from the squad as he travelled with the team as a stand-by player.

"Sanju Samson is sent back after KL joined the squad. Samson has been released from the squad as he was travelling with the team as a stand-by player," a BCCI source told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, India had an intense practice session ahead of their clash with arch-rival Pakistan. KL practised for both left-arm pacers and right-arm pacers, keeping in mind the quality bowling attack of the Pakistan side. He spent the longest time in the nets to be fully prepared for his comeback match.

As for Samson, the wicketkeeper-batter has also not been included in India's squad for ICC World Cup 2023.

In the Super Four stage, the Men in Blue will take on Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

