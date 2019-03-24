Preview in Numbers: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Last updated on: March 24, 2019 14:10 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 3 in IPL 12: Mumbai Indians versus Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players in a huddle. Photograph: BCCI

4 Number of wickets needed by Amit Mishra to complete 150 wickets in the IPL.

He will become only the second player after Lasith Malinga to do so.

5 Number of times Amit Mishra has dismissed Rohit Sharma in the IPL -- the most he has dismissed any batsman in the tournament.

6 Number of teams Yuvraj Singh or Ishant Sharma would have represented if either of the two gets to play tonight.

The record of appearing for most teams in the IPL is seven by Aaron Finch while three other players have also played for six different teams.

11 Number of times Delhi Capitals (erstwhile Delhi Daredevils) have beaten Mumbai Indians -- the most wins for them against a particular opponent in the IPL.

The 11 defeats are also the most for Mumbai Indians against a particular opponent in the IPL (along with versus the Chennai Super Kings).

29.19 Percent of Delhi's all runs in IPL 2018 were scored by Rishabh Pant.

92 Number of defeats suffered by Delhi Capitals (including the Super-Overs) -- the most by any team in the IPL.

98 Number of matches won by Mumbai Indians (including the Super-overs) -- the most by any team in the IPL.

300 The match will be Rohit Sharma's 300th Twenty20 game.

He will become only the third Indian after M S Dhoni and Suresh Raina (303 each) to feature in 300 T20 games.

700 This match will be the 700th match in the IPL. Interestingly, Delhi Daredevils (as they were known then) had been involved in IPL's match 200th and 500th as well whereas Mumbai Indians featured in IPL's 400th and 600th games as well.