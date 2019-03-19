The 1st 6 and other IPL firsts...

March 19, 2019 06:30 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the 'Firsts' in IPLs so far...

First match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Bengaluru, April 18, 2008.

First delivery: Praveen Kumar to Sourav Ganguly.

First run: Sourav Ganguly off the first ball in IPL -- a leg bye<./p>

First run off the bat: 4 by Brendon McCullum off Zaheer Khan -- second ball of the second over in first match.

First four: Brendon McCullum off Zaheer Khan -- second ball of second over in first match.

First six: Brendon McCullum off Zaheer Khan -- fourth ball of second over in first match.

First batsman dismissed: Sourav Ganguly caught Jacques Kallis bowled Zaheer Khan.

First Duck: Balachandra Akhil caught Ricky Ponting off Ajit Agarkar in second innings of first IPL match.

First golden duck (out off the first ball): Chaminda Vaas caught by Sourav Ganguly off Ajit Agarkar in the fourth IPL match (Deccan Chargers vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 20, 2008).

First diamond duck: (out without facing a ball): Pragyan Ojha (run out) in the fourth IPL match (Deccan Chargers vs Kolkata Knight Riders on April 20, 2008).

First free hit faced: Matthew Hayden (bowler Brett Lee) in match # 2 (Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, April 19, 2008). Hayden was bowled off an inside edge, though it did not matter.

First 50/100/150: Brendon McCullum (158*) for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first IPL match.

First 100 run partnership: Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan (added 112* runs for the second wicket) in match # 3 (Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals at Delhi, April 19, 2008).

First 200 run partnership: Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh (added 206 runs for the second wicket) in 2011 (Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dharamsala, May 17, 2011).

First batsman to get retired hurt: Dominic Thornerly (on 0*) for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede, April 20, 2008.

First maiden: Glenn McGrath in match # 3 (Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals (a wicket-maiden!).

First 4/5 wicket haul: Sohail Tanvir (6/14), Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at Jaipur, May 4, 2008.

First Hat-trick: Lakshmipathy Balaji, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab at Chennai, May 10, 2008.

First catch: Jacques Kallis to dismiss Sourav Ganguly, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

First run-out effected: Ajit Agarkar/Wriddhiman Saha to dismiss Ashley Noffke, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

First run-out (direct) effected: Zaheer Khan to dismiss Sanath Jayasuriya in match # 5 (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, April 20, 2008).

First super over: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in the second season of the IPL (at Cape Town, April 23, 2009.

Rajasthan Royals had scored 150 runs for the loss of 6 wickets and in reply, KKR managed to tie the score off the final ball of the innings.

In the super over, Knight Riders scored 15/1. In reply, Yusuf Pathan slammed 18 off 4 balls to seal the win for the Royals.

First Champion: Rajasthan Royals under Shane Warne. They beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets off the last ball in the final of the inaugural Indian Premier League at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

First man of the match: Brendon McCullum.

First player of the tournament: Shane Watson.

First orange cap: Shaun Marsh.

First purple cap: Sohail Tanvir.

First rising star of the tournament: Shreevats Goswami (Royal Challengers Bangalore).

First fairplay award: Chennai Super Kings.