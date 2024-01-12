News
Prasidh Krishna injured in Ranji Trophy: Will he miss England series?

Prasidh Krishna injured in Ranji Trophy: Will he miss England series?

Source: PTI
January 12, 2024 22:43 IST
Prasidh Krishna

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Prasidh Krishna/Instagram

Pacer Prasidh Krishna on Friday picked up a left quadriceps injury during Karnataka's Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat, casting a cloud of uncertainty over his availability for selection for the upcoming assignments, including India's home Test series against England.

India pacer Prasidh limped out of the field after bowling 14.5 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the Group C match.

 

The paceman picked up the wickets of Manan Hingrajia and Siddharth Desai as Karnataka bundled out Gujarat for 264 runs in 88 overs on the first day.

PTI understands while his MRI scans results are awaited, Prasidh is all set to miss the match against Gujarat.

However, his availability for the five-match home Test series against England, staring later this month, is yet to be ascertained.

But in general, quadriceps injury takes at least four to six weeks to heal as per its intensity.

The 27-year-old is currently under the care of Karnataka team physio, but as a BCCI contracted player, he can also link up with the India's support staff, who are also in Ahmedabad as part of the two-day match against the touring England Lions.

Prasidh had made his Test debut during India's recent tour to South Africa after missing out on the action for nearly a year owing to a lumbar stress fracture.

However, his effort in the Test series against the Proteas was less than satisfactory after plucking just two wickets from as many matches, averaging 65. His economy too stood at 4.64.

Source: PTI
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

