Powerplay rules for shortened T20s revised

Powerplay rules for shortened T20s revised

Source: PTI
June 26, 2025 23:43 IST

Rain T20

IMAGE: As per the new rule, a nine-over innings will have 2.4 overs of powerplay. Photograph: BCCI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced new powerplay rules for shortened T20 matches and precisely defined the number of overs allowed upfront with restricted field in its new Playing Conditions for the shortest format.

As per the new rules effective from July 2, a reduced game of eight overs in an innings, which would have three overs as powerplay, will now have 2.2 overs of powerplay with only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

Similarly, for a five-over innings, 1.3 overs will be of powerplay.

The ICC table on its website said for a six-over innings, 1.5 overs will be of powerplay; 2.1 overs of powerplay for a seven-over innings, 2.2 overs for an eight-over innings whereas a nine-over innings will have 2.4 overs of powerplay.

 

For an innings of 10 overs, three of those will be powerplay overs. For an 11-over innings, 3.2 overs will be of powerplay, for a 12-over innings, 3.4 overs will be of powerplay.

Similarly, 3.5 overs of powerplay will be for 13-over innings, 4.1 overs of powerplay for 14-over innings, 4.3 overs of powerplay for 15-over innings and 4.5 overs of powerplay has been slotted in the updated ICC table for 16-over innings. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

