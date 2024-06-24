News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Powell praises Windies' progress despite T20 WC exit

Powell praises Windies' progress despite T20 WC exit

Source: PTI
June 24, 2024 13:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'There is a lot of buzz in the Caribbean around West Indian cricket'

Rovman Powell

Photograph: Kind courtesy Windies Cricket/X

Despite a valiant bowling effort that nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, West Indies were unable to overcome South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

Their hopes of winning an unprecedented third title were dashed but West Indies skipper Rovman Powell remained extremely proud of the progress the 'Men in Maroon' have made in the past year.

Having missed out on qualifying for the ODI World Cup last year, West Indies cricket seemed to have reached an all time low but under Powell's captaincy, they have enjoyed a resurgence and climbed to the third spot in ICC T20 rankings.

"When you look on a large scale, we have not won the World Cup or in the semi-final, but if you look at the cricket we have played in the last 15 months, to go from No.9 to No.3 in the rankings, it is commendable.

 

"There is a lot of buzz in the Caribbean around West Indian cricket, and now is where the work starts. Continue to work together as a group and make the Caribbean people proud. When we hear the anthem, as players, we feel something and that is heading in the right direction."

After putting up a below-par target the West Indies bowlers put up an impressive display to take the match to the last over.

"Credit has to be given to the boys, they fought till the very end. As a batting group, this is a performance you'd want to forget. We did not bat well in the middle. It was not an easy wicket, especially to get started," Powell said.

"In the middle overs, we lost wickets in clusters. That broke the back of our batting team. It was a commendable bowling effort. We said we wanted to give it our all. They (the team) believed even if it was only 135 (on the board)," Powell concluded.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will India Make Changes Against Aus?
Will India Make Changes Against Aus?
Rain Threatens India-Australia Game
Rain Threatens India-Australia Game
Afghan Cricketers Sing For DJ Bravo
Afghan Cricketers Sing For DJ Bravo
Sanjeeda, Kajol At Sonakshi's Reception
Sanjeeda, Kajol At Sonakshi's Reception
Markram vows to learn after tense win
Markram vows to learn after tense win
Rain Threatens India-Australia Game
Rain Threatens India-Australia Game
Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Gadkari take oath as MPs
Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Gadkari take oath as MPs

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

SA score thrilling win over Windies, make T20 WC semis

SA score thrilling win over Windies, make T20 WC semis

Markram vows to learn after tense win

Markram vows to learn after tense win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances