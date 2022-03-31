News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Powar's term ends, Laxman may play bigger role in women's cricket

Powar's term ends, Laxman may play bigger role in women's cricket

Source: PTI
March 31, 2022 17:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ramesh Powar

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Women/Twitter

Indian women's team head coach Ramesh Powar's contract has expired at the conclusion of the side's campaign in the ICC World Cup and he might have to reapply for the post as per BCCI rules.

The disastrous World Cup campaign could also lead to a radical shift in women's cricket, with National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman taking an active part in mentoring the next batch of the country's cricketers. The team failed to make the semifinals of the ongoing tournament.

 

Powar had replaced WV Raman, who had guided the team into the T20 World Cup final in 2020.

"Powar's contract was till World Cup. There is no provision for extension. So the entire process starts with applications and interviews. Powar can certainly reapply and CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee), as per the constitution, will take a call," a senior BCCI source said on the condition of anonymity.

Eyebrows were raised after Raman wasn't given a second term after a good show with the team and Powar, who had a chequered history with skipper Mithali Raj, was brought back.

"The CAC takes the call and if they felt Ramesh would do better than Raman, it was their call. The board can't interfere," the source said.

As PTI reported at the end of India's campaign in New Zealand, there were serious differences of opinions between two senior players, who have been at loggerheads for years now.

It is understood that Powar did precious little to defuse the tension between the warring duo, and it now remains to be seen if he gets his contract renewed.

Also, there is nothing to write home about Powar's performance in the two stints with the team, especially the current one when India lost every series under his stewardship before their unceremonious exit from the showpiece.

Laxman to have bigger say

With the inaugural U-19 women's T20 World Cup scheduled next year, the BCCI is keen on preparing the next batch of players, with Laxman playing a bigger role in formulating a model for long-term success.

One of the major concerns is finding veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami's replacement.

"Even if you move past Mithali, in case of Jhulan there aren't too many replacements. So that's also a problem that the board is facing. Hopefully, the planned WIPL will unearth enough talent for future," the source said.

Laxman, and the men's team head coach Rahul Dravid, who had drawn up the NCA module, is expected to be consulted going forward. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
DK Marks 200th IPL Game With A Win
DK Marks 200th IPL Game With A Win
How Jay Shah plans to aid cricket's growth in Africa
How Jay Shah plans to aid cricket's growth in Africa
Gutted Sam Curran says IPL 2022 came 'bit too soon'
Gutted Sam Curran says IPL 2022 came 'bit too soon'
Backdoor efforts underway to save Imran's PM chair
Backdoor efforts underway to save Imran's PM chair
What is Kriti up to?
What is Kriti up to?
Govt may seek crypto log on deals from banks, SEs
Govt may seek crypto log on deals from banks, SEs
When Lankan Legends Meet
When Lankan Legends Meet

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

When Lankan Legends Meet

When Lankan Legends Meet

Fit-again Suryakumar joins MI ahead of Royals clash

Fit-again Suryakumar joins MI ahead of Royals clash

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances