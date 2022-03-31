News
How Jay Shah plans to aid cricket's growth in Africa

March 31, 2022 11:42 IST
IMAGE: Jay Shah, who is also the BCCI secretary, is reviving the 'Afro-Asian Cricket Project', which was first mooted in 2005 by former ICC chief Jagmohan Dalmiya. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The Asian Cricket Council is set to play a role in helping grow the game in Africa through a plan prepared by ACC chief Jay Shah, a source said.

 

Asia is the biggest market for cricket and home to five of the 12 Test playing nations across the world, with the game enjoying massive popularity in the Indian sub-continent.

Shah, who is also the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, is reviving the 'Afro-Asian Cricket Project', which was first mooted in 2005 by former International Cricket Council chief Jagmohan Dalmiya.

While the goal is the same, the new plan will approach it from a more "sustainable" angle, the source, a member of Shah's team, said.

"Shah has proposed a model that is commercially viable, financially feasible and technically sustainable," the source said. "The project will ensure that there is a real transformation at the grassroots level with age-group cricketers being the focus."

Cricketers at under-16, under-19 and under-23 levels will have access to qualified coaches, more game time and the chance to test their skills against players from across the continent, under Shah's plan.

Shah and the ACC did not immediately respond to request for comment.

At its annual general meeting held this month, the ACC extended Shah's term as the president of the continental body by a year to 2024.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Top Performer: Wanindu Hasaranga
Turning Point: Missed Run-Out!
The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today
ED raids lawyer who filed petitions against Fadnavis
Chris Rock talks about Oscar Slap
The Many Moods Of Virat Kohli
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
IPL 2022

