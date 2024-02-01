News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Potts, Carse wreak havoc as England Lions bowl out India A for 192

Potts, Carse wreak havoc as England Lions bowl out India A for 192

Source: PTI
February 01, 2024 18:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal scored 65 on a day when the Indian batting line-up struggled. Photograph: BCCI/X

Durham pace duo of Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse wreaked havoc on a depleted India A side as they bowled the hosts out for a modest 192 to give England Lions upper hand in the third and final unofficial Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

At stumps on the opening day of the four-day fixture, England Lions were placed strongly at 98/1, with Alex Lees batting on 48 (106b) in the company of Oliver Price (20; 63b). The visitors trailed by 96 runs in their first innings.

Potts returned with excellent figures of 6/57, his second successive six-wicket haul, and now has 18 wickets from three matches.

 

Carse finished with 4/52 from his 12 overs as the duo ensured that the hosts, missing the services of Sarfaraz Khan and Washington Sundar, were bowled out inside two sessions.

In response, opener Lees anchored the innings with a composed knock and Keaton Jennings contributed 17 runs before being dismissed by Akash Deep. Price and Lees then put together an unbroken 71-run stand to see through the opening day.

For India A, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a tight spell, but remained wicket-less (8-2-19-0) and he would look to give early breakthroughs to help his team regain control.

Leading the three-match series 1-0, the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side was asked to bat first and faced an early setback when the skipper was trapped in front of the match's first ball.

After his patient approach, Tamil Nadu left-hander shouldered arm an incoming Potts delivery in another horror lbw dismissal, which left India A at 19/2 inside seven overs.

Potts continued his onslaught, grabbing Tilak Varma (22) and Rinku Singh who made a second successive duck in his debut India A series.

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal emerged as the lone fighter with his 65 (96b) but lacked significant support from his teammates.

The England Lions pace duo of Potts and Carse maintained pressure on the Indians, with the latter chipping in with four crucial wickets after the early breakthroughs effected by his colleague.

India A, who won the previous unofficial Test by an innings and 16 runs, face a daunting challenge to fight back in this game.

Brief scores:

India A 1st Innings 192; 50.2 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 65, Saransh Jain 64, Tilak Varma 22; Matthew Potts 6/57, Brydon Carse 4/52).

England Lions 1st Innings 98/1; 34 overs (Alex Lees 48 batting, Oliver Price 20 batting). Match to continue.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bharat Ready To Play 1st Test At Home
Bharat Ready To Play 1st Test At Home
Patidar Or Sarfaraz?
Patidar Or Sarfaraz?
'Shubman Gill is the guy'
'Shubman Gill is the guy'
Key highlights of Modi govt's pre-poll budget
Key highlights of Modi govt's pre-poll budget
Just A True Vote On Account!
Just A True Vote On Account!
Health ministry allocated Rs 90,659 cr, up by 12.59%
Health ministry allocated Rs 90,659 cr, up by 12.59%
Sensex ends 107 points lower in choppy trade
Sensex ends 107 points lower in choppy trade

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Pant's recovery: Boredom, frustration, resilience

Pant's recovery: Boredom, frustration, resilience

Gambhir's Gstaad Family Vacay

Gambhir's Gstaad Family Vacay

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances