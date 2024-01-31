'Shubman Gill is the guy'

IMAGE: Kevin Pietersen says Shubman Gill could emerge as the standout player in the tournament. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Kevin Pietersen has shared his insights on the T20 World Cup, set to unfold in the USA and the Caribbean from June 2.

With India slated to play all three league games in New York, KP believes Shubman Gill could emerge as the standout player in the tournament.

India, having faced disappointments in the last two T20 World Cups, is eager to end its ICC title drought.

'Winning the World Cup in the Caribbean against Australia in the middle of the Barbados crowd was very special,' KP told The Times of India newspaper.

The former England star, who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the IPL, underscored the importance of IPL 2024 as a crucial preparation ground for players ahead of the T20 World Cup.

'It's all about people who will perform at the right time, and that's going to happen in April and May during the IPL,' Pietersen told the ToI.

Pietersen anticipates that players excelling in the IPL will carry that momentum into the T20 World Cup. With conditions in the West Indies resembling those in India, he expects low bounce wickets that favour spin.

When posed with the question of singling out one cricketer poised for a standout role in the tournament, Pietersen declared, 'It is Shubman Gill. He is the guy.'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill endured a tough outing in the first Test against England in Hyderabad. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Pietersen acknowledged the youngster's current struggles in Test cricket, but emphasised the significance of his impressive IPL performances.

Gill, set to lead the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, scored 890 runs in IPL 2023.

While Gill faced challenges in Test and T20I cricket in 2023, Pietersen believes the T20 World Cup could provide him with an opportunity to showcase his white ball prowess.