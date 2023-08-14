News
Pooran Thanks Arshdeep, King For...

Pooran Thanks Arshdeep, King For...

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 14, 2023 20:11 IST
Photograph: Kind coutrtesy Nicholas Pooran/Twitter
 

Nicholas Pooran showed off the 'after effects' after getting hit twice on the body during the fifth T20 International against India in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Pooran was hit on the right arm by a fierce straight drive from Brandon King during the West Indies' run chase. He then got hit on the stomach after he missed a pull shot off a short ball from Arshdeep Singh.

'The after effects, thank you Brandon King and Arshdeep,' Pooran tweeted with a picture of the bruises on his stomach and right arm.

REDIFF CRICKET
