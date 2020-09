September 19, 2020 17:11 IST

Michael Vaughan assesses the teams in IPL 2020 and spelt out his favourite.

While the former England captain reckons that Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are 'there or there abouts', he thinks Rajasthan Royals have no hope as they lack depth in the spin department.

Vaughan reckons Mumbai Indians will start slow and come back strong towards the end, but does not give them his vote of confidence.

