Ponting, Lehmann back under-fire Burns to open in Adelaide

December 15, 2020 17:51 IST

IMAGE: Joe Burns has scored just 62 runs at 6.89 with a highest score of 29 in his last nine first-class innings and just 5 runs in the 2 warm-up matches against India. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Opening batsman Joe Burns has been woefully out of form for the last three weeks but former Australia coach Darren Lehmann feels runs will come for the right-handed batsman if selectors back him for the first Test.

Burns has had a woeful run recently, managing just 62 runs at 6.89 with a highest score of 29 in his last nine first-class innings.

In the two warm-up games ahead of the four-Test series, Burns failed to reach double digits, scoring 4, 0, 0 and 1 in the four innings.

The first Test of the four-match series between Australia and In

dia, beginning on December 17, will be played at the Adelaide Oval in what will be a day-night contest.

Burns made his debut in the 2014 Boxing Day Test when Lehmann was Australia's head coach. The right-handed batsman has been Australia's first choice as opening batsman alongside David Warner.

However, his recent form has raised questions over his selection for the first Test.

Lehmann feels Australia should stick with under-fire Burns in Warner's absence as the side must have an experienced contender while facing India's potent bowling attack.

"The one good thing about Joe Burns is his record shows when he does get runs he gets hundreds and that's a big win in terms of Test-match play," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Lehmann as saying.

"I think they'll stick with him, but that's only my personal opinion. I think they probably should. A lot of people want to change things around and if David Warner was there it might be a bit different for him," he added.

Will Pucovski, who was touted to open in the pink-ball Test, was also ruled out following a concussion in the first practice game against India

"But with no Warner, I think you've got to have some sort of experience," Lehmann opined.

But now with star opener Warner and Pucovski out, the home team had to add Marcus Harris to the squad.

"It's always a tough call picking a side as I know. There are a lot of outside influences. At the end of the day they'll just make a call and go with it," Lehmann said.

"There is nothing wrong with sticking with Joe Burns. He'll have to get some runs and he probably understands that.

"But he's a good player who plays fast bowling pretty well and they've got a pretty good fast bowling attack."

Despite the horrible run, Lehmann feels Burns has the talent and the runs will come for the opener.

"He just needs a little bit of luck. He hasn't had much luck, coupled with a couple of indifferent shots. But cricket can turn quite quickly," he said.

"He's got a great pull shot, hook shot and can take the game on if needs to and can leave the ball well. The runs will come for Joe if he keeps doing the basics well enough. It's all mental now I think."

Another former player backing Burns is Ricky Ponting.

The former Australia skipper has again shown faith in the struggling 31-year-old Burns.

"I'm sticking with Joe Burns. I've heard a lot of suggestions that he hasn't scored enough runs to stay in the side but I'm keeping him in there," he told Seven as reported by cricket.com.au.

Ponting cited Burns's international record and backed the opening batsman for the pink-ball Test.

"He made 40 in his last Test innings, he's made four Test hundreds, averages almost 40 -- I'm sticking with him and showing some faith. I think he's good enough to get through it," said Ponting.

"What Marcus Harris hasn't done is score (Test) hundreds -- (his) highest score is 70-odd, (whereas) Joe Burns can score Test match hundreds. I'm sticking with him," he added.

When Burns had smashed 97 against Pakistan in the opening Test of the 2019-20 summer, the former Australia skipper had told cricket.com.au that selectors "don't need to go looking for an opener now for the next couple of years, as far as I'm concerned".

"Just lock him in now, I reckon. Lock him in till the end of the (2021-22) Ashes and give him a good go," he had added.

The first Test of the series, a pink-ball contest, will begin on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.