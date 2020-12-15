Sreesanth among Kerala probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Source:

December 15, 2020 16:55 IST

IMAGE: Shanthakumaran Sreesanth is eligible to return to cricket after his seven-year ban ended in September. Photograph: Shanthakumaran Sreesanth/Instagram

Former India fast bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth on Tuesday moved closer to a return to competitive cricket after being named in a 26-strong probables list by Kerala for the upcoming Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

The 37-year-old Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League in 2013, features alongside Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Basil Thampi among others.

His ban ended in September this year.

The pacer, who last represented India in 2011, will take part in a preparatory camp to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 20 to 30, sources said.

Sreesanth, who was part of the triumphant Indian squads in the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup, was earlier named in one of the squads for a local T20 tournament to be conducted by Kerala Cricket Association in Alappuzha from December 17.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the domestic season being delayed and the T20 tournament will mark the start of the 2020-21 season.

List of probables: Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul P, Mohammed Azarudeen, Rohan Kunnumel, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, M D Nideesh, K M Asif, Basil NP, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Midhun S, Abhishek Mohan, Vatsal Govind, Anand Joseph, Vinoop Manoharan, Midhun PK, Sreeroop, Akshay KC, Rojith, Arun M.

Yuvraj Singh named in Punjab's probables list for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh decided to come out of retirement for his home state. Photograph: BCCI

World-cup winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to come out of retirement and play domestic cricket again after being named in Punjab's 30-strong list of probables for next month's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Yuvraj, the star of India's 2011 World Cup-winning campaign, had announced his retirement last June but decided to resume playing for his home state after being approached by Punjab Cricket Association secretary Puneet Bali.

The 39-year-old left-handed batsman, who has played 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for India, has been training at the PCA stadium in Mohali and also posted a video of his prepartions on social media.

Yuvraj had participated in the Global T20 league in Canada after his retirement.

Also, left-arm seamer Barinder Sran, who was axed from Punjab's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad leading him to switch to Chandigarh last year, has been named in the probables list.

The BCCI plans to conduct the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, from January 10, the venues for which will be declared later.

Punjab probables:

Mandeep Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Salil Arora, Gitansh Khera, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Karan Kaila, Rahul Sharma, Krishan Alang, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Ikjot Singh, Naman Dhir, Abhishek Gupta, Himanshu Satyawan, Gurkeerat Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anmol Malhotra, Aarush Sabharwal, Abhinav Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Mayank arkande, Baltej Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Sarn, Gurnoor Singh, Harjas, Abhijit Garg, Kunwar Pathak.