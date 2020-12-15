News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Steve Smith misses net session due to sore back

Steve Smith misses net session due to sore back

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 15, 2020 17:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Steven Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith leaves the ground after missing the Australian training session due to an injury. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith, on Tuesday, missed a crucial net session due to a sore back as the home team's tumultuous build-up to the four-match Test series against India experienced another major injury scare.

After having warmed up for 10 minutes with his teammates by doing a few stretching exercises and running drills at the Adelaide Oval, Smith skipped the routine football session and headed straight to the dressing room in some discomfort after tweaking his back while bending down to pick up a ball.

 

On his way to the dressing room, Smith was accompanied by team physiotherapist David Beakley.

The day-night first Test starts, in Adelaide, from Thursday and Smith is not expected to return to training until at least Wednesday.

According to the Australian media, a team spokesman said the 31-year-old run-machine is likely to bat at the nets on Wednesday and there is no doubt about his availability for the much-anticipated series opener.

While the Australian camp played down the issue, Smith did not return for the nets.

Smith was in scintillating form during the recent limited-overs series against India, striking successive 62-ball centuries in the one-dayers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It is the latest in a series of injury blows to the home team ahead of the Test series.

Australia have already been hit by multiple injuries, with David Warner (groin) and Will Pucovski (concussion) ruled out of the opening Test.

Promising all-rounder Cameron Green will make his Test debut against India here if he clears the concussion protocols, Australian coach Justin Langer said on Tuesday.

Green suffered a mild concussion after being hit on the head by a shot from Jasprit Bumrah in the pink ball warm-up match between India and Australia A in Sydney.

He was replaced under the sport's concussion rules and has since been monitored by Cricket Australia's medical staff. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Smith paid his penance, needs to be handed captaincy'
'Smith paid his penance, needs to be handed captaincy'
Why is there so much buzz around Cameron Green?
Why is there so much buzz around Cameron Green?
Aussie coach warns Kohli, says plans ready for batsman
Aussie coach warns Kohli, says plans ready for batsman
Ponting, Lehmann back under-fire Burns
Ponting, Lehmann back under-fire Burns
'I got so much love for Aloo and Montu'
'I got so much love for Aloo and Montu'
Oppn misleading farmers on agri laws: PM Modi
Oppn misleading farmers on agri laws: PM Modi
'10 days after discharge crucial for Covid patients'
'10 days after discharge crucial for Covid patients'

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Rahane spells very little ahead of 1st Test

Rahane spells very little ahead of 1st Test

Cummins makes big revelation about pink-ball

Cummins makes big revelation about pink-ball

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use