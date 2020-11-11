Coach Ponting hopes to take DC one step further next IPL

November 11, 2020 16:22 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' coach Ricky Ponting. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting thanked his players and the organisers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for hosting the tournament successfully under odd circumstances and said that the team will prepare to move one step further next year.

The tournament came to an end on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final to win their fifth IPL title. Mumbai defeated Delhi by five wickets and eight balls at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Thanks to everyone at @DelhiCapitals and the @IPL for getting the tournament away under the circumstances. Wasn't to be this year but it was another step forward for us and a fantastic group to be around. Back to the drawing board and preparing to go one step further next year," Ponting tweeted.

The Rohit Sharma-led side won its fifth IPL title. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.