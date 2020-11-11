Ganguly thanks players for making IPL a success

Source:

November 11, 2020 13:47 IST

IMAGE: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly present the winners' trophy to MI captain Rohit Sharma after winning the IPL final on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday acknowledged that it was mentally tough for players to be in the just-concluded Indian Premier League's bio-bubble and thanked them for showing resolve to make the tournament a success.

The IPL concluded on Tuesday with Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai for a record fifth title. The tournament was held at three venues in the UAE sans crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"@bcci along with the office bearers I personally thank all the players of each IPL team, for going through the tough bio bubble to make this tournament possible…it was tough mentally,you’re your commitment makes Indian cricket what it is @JayShah @ThakurArunS," Ganguly tweeted.

The event is usually held in April-May each year but had to be postponed after COVID-19 cases shot up in India.

Following months of deliberation, it was shifted to the UAE with Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi playing hosts in a bio-secure environment.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal echoed Ganguly's sentiment and hoped that the world's biggest T20 event will return to its full glory next year.

"Congrats to Team IPL under the dynamic leadership of @SGanguly99 & @JayShah for organising the most successful #Dream11IPL under such challenging times. A big thanks to all the cricket fans for their love and support. We truly missed you. Hopefully the roar will be back in IPL2021," Dhumal tweeted.

The IPL largely passed off without any glitch here and 13 COVID cases in the Chennai Super Kings franchise before the tournament's start was the only major hiccup that the organisers endured.

In IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the playoffs while, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals finished in the bottom half of the tournament.