IPL: Legend Murali bowls in the nets!

September 11, 2020 23:55 IST

IMAGE: Muttiah Muralitharan bowls in the nets during Sunrisers Hyderabad's training session on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunrisera Hyderabad/Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling consultant Muttiah Muralitharan on Friday turned back the clock as he rolled his arm in the nets during the team training session.

"When I come to training, without bowling it will be boring so I thought to give them a hand because there are not as many net bowlers. We had to bring net bowlers from India," he said in a video shared by the franchise on its official Twitter handle

The record holder for most wickets in Test cricket, Muralitharan said this year the franchise is looking at giving opportunities to the youngsters.

Sunrisers have five young Indian players -- Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmad, Priyam Garg and Sanjay Yadav -- in their squad.

"This year we went with very young talent because we are looking at giving opportunities to the youngsters and try to get the best out of them," Muralitharan said.

He also said the team was awaiting the arrival of the experienced David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Jonny Bairstow, who are presently involved in a limited overs series in England.

"Boys are training very hard and we are looking forward to the big guns to come, they are yet to come. We are looking forward to the first match," he added.