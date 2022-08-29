News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pogba 'receiving threats from organised gang'

Pogba 'receiving threats from organised gang'

August 29, 2022 21:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Juventus' Paul Pogba 

IMAGE: Juventus' Paul Pogba. Photograph: Action Images via Lee Smith/Reuters

France midfielder Paul Pogba has said he is the victim of extortion attempts and threats from an organised gang and that authorities in Italy and France are investigating the matter.

Pogba, who rejoined Italian Serie A club Juventus in July following his departure from English Premier League Manchester United, released a statement on Sunday after his brother Mathias Pogba posted a video online.

 

Mathias Pogba spoke in French, Spanish, English and Italian in the video and promised to make "great revelations" about his younger brother and the 2018 World Cup-winner's agent Rafaela Pimenta.

"The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation," Paul Pogba said in a statement that was signed by his lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and his agent.

The French prosecutor told Reuters that an investigation was underway.

"I confirm that an investigation was opened on 3 August 2022 on the charge of attempted extortion by an organised criminal gang. The investigations have been entrusted to the OCLCO," the prosecutor's office said.

The OCLCO is a unit within the judicial police tasked with investigating organised crime.

Pogba, 29, suffered a knee injury in a training session with Juventus last month. He opted not to have surgery and to undergo "conservative therapy" in order to be fit to play in the Qatar World Cup starting on November 20.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Babar Azam made one mistake...'
'Babar Azam made one mistake...'
Hardik thanks Team India physio, trainer for comeback
Hardik thanks Team India physio, trainer for comeback
Neeraj's Gold Javelin Has A New Home
Neeraj's Gold Javelin Has A New Home
NDTV seeks clarity from Sebi on Adani deal
NDTV seeks clarity from Sebi on Adani deal
Efforts on for non-BJP front at national level: Pawar
Efforts on for non-BJP front at national level: Pawar
'Film-makers have forgotten real India'
'Film-makers have forgotten real India'
25 booked in UP's Moradabad over namaaz in open space
25 booked in UP's Moradabad over namaaz in open space

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Will Kohli quit T20s after World Cup?

Will Kohli quit T20s after World Cup?

Barca's Aubameyang assaulted in armed robbery at home

Barca's Aubameyang assaulted in armed robbery at home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances