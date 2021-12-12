News
Playing at home boost for Carey in pink-ball Test

Playing at home boost for Carey in pink-ball Test

December 12, 2021 19:00 IST
Alex Carey took a record eight catches in the Brisbane Test.

IMAGE: Alex Carey took a record eight catches in the Brisbane Test. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The pressure was on Alex Carey to perform behind the stumps in place of Tim Paine during the first Ashes Test, and the South Australian more than delivered -- taking a record eight catches for a debutant wicketkeeper -- in Australia's nine-wicket win.

Carey will now have the chance to soak up a first Test in front of family and friends at the Adelaide Oval as Australia look to push for a 2-0 series lead against England at the second day-night clash starting on Thursday.

 

"I'm really excited to now head to Adelaide and know what a pink-ball Test means," the 30-year-old told reporters.

"It's a really good atmosphere in Adelaide ... To have my family there it’s going to be very exciting. Obviously winning this Test (in Brisbane) puts us in a good place to hopefully start really well on Thursday."

South Australia has produced some brilliant Test cricketers, including Greg Blewett and the Chappell brothers, but the state has contributed few in recent years compared to powerhouse New South Wales and other states.

However, Adelaide fans can now cheer on two in-form players in the Test team, with middle-order batsman Travis Head, who was named Player of the Match at the Gabba on Saturday, after his sparkling 152 in the first innings.

Long tipped for a glorious international career, Head has taken time to develop and was dropped during the 2-1 series defeat by India over the last home summer.

His recall to the Ashes squad and selection ahead of the more experienced Usman Khawaja polarised former players and pundits but the 27-year-old repaid selectors' faith with interest at the Gabba.

Carey said his state team mate was maturing as a player and a person.

"I think for Trav (Head), it’s (about) not worrying about the external noise," said Carey.

"He’s really excited to get home and put on a good performance for his home crowd. If we see innings like that over the next 12 to 18 months, he’s going to be one of the best players in the world."

Source: REUTERS
Australia excited by Green potential
New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

