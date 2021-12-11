News
More misery for England over slow over rate at Gabba

More misery for England over slow over rate at Gabba

Last updated on: December 11, 2021 15:50 IST
The England cricket team have been fined 100 per cent of their match fees while losing five WTC points

IMAGE: Players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, while the team is penalised one point for each over short. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

England have been fined their entire match fees and docked five World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow rate of overs during their nine-wicket defeat by Australia in the first Ashes Test, cricket's world governing body said on Saturday.

Joe Root's side were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with match referee David Boon imposing the sanction.

 

Players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, while the team is penalised one point for each over short.

The ICC added that Australian batter Travis Head was fined 15% of his match fee for using bad language in the 77th over of their first innings on Thursday, when he was beaten by a ball from England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Head admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the Match Referee and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker, third umpire Paul Wilson and fourth official Sam Nogajski levelled the charges.

One demerit point was also added to Head's disciplinary record after his first offence in a 24-month period.

When a player attains four or more demerit points in a two-year period, they are converted into suspension points that could bring a ban.

Nathan Lyon captured a long-awaited 400th Test victim and spun Australia to an emphatic nine-wicket victory in the Test, with England losing eight wickets on day four in Brisbane.

The second of the five Tests will run from December 16 to 20 in Adelaide.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
