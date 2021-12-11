Milestone man Lyon spins Australia to brink of victory

IMAGE: Australia's Nathan Lyon waves to the crowd at the lunch break after taking four wickets in England's second innings during Day 4 of the first Ashes Test, at The Gabba in Brisbane, on Saturday. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Nathan Lyon captured a long-awaited 400th Test wicket and spun Australia to the brink of a comprehensive victory in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Saturday as England lost eight wickets in a stunning morning collapse on Day 4.

Having resumed on 220 for 2 with the match still within their grasp, England were bowled out for 297, leaving Australia needing only 20 runs to win.

Lyon, who finished with 4-91 for the second innings, had been stranded on 399 wickets since the series-deciding defeat to India in January at the same venue but wasted no time turning the contest on its head on Saturday.

In his second over, the shaven-headed 34-year-old deceived Dawid Malan (82) with a sharply-dipping ball that produced a bat-pad catch to Marnus Labuschagne in close.

That broke a crucial 162-run stand Malan had built with captain Joe Root on day three that had frustrated Australia's bowlers and stretched into a third session.

England promptly lost three wickets for 11 runs with a fired-up Cameron Green having Root caught for 89, the England skipper denied a maiden hundred in Australia yet again.

Lyon had Ollie Pope caught for four by Steve Smith at slip with a ball that exploded out of the Gabba pitch to catch the middle order batsman's edge.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler combined for a 32-run partnership before Australia captain Pat Cummins intervened, squaring up Stokes with a short ball that sent an edge flying to Green in the gully.

Lyon nabbed his third wicket when Ollie Robinson top-edged an attempted reverse-sweep and then his fourth by bowling Mark Wood.

Green completed England's humiliation with his second wicket by having Chris Woakes caught behind for 16 to wrap up the innings.