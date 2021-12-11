News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Milestone man Lyon spins Australia to brink of victory

Milestone man Lyon spins Australia to brink of victory

December 11, 2021 08:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia's Nathan Lyon waves to the crowd at the lunch break after taking four wickets in England's second innings during Day 4 of the first Ashes Test, at The Gabba in Brisbane, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Australia's Nathan Lyon waves to the crowd at the lunch break after taking four wickets in England's second innings during Day 4 of the first Ashes Test, at The Gabba in Brisbane, on Saturday. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Nathan Lyon captured a long-awaited 400th Test wicket and spun Australia to the brink of a comprehensive victory in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Saturday as England lost eight wickets in a stunning morning collapse on Day 4.

 

Having resumed on 220 for 2 with the match still within their grasp, England were bowled out for 297, leaving Australia needing only 20 runs to win.

Lyon, who finished with 4-91 for the second innings, had been stranded on 399 wickets since the series-deciding defeat to India in January at the same venue but wasted no time turning the contest on its head on Saturday.

In his second over, the shaven-headed 34-year-old deceived Dawid Malan (82) with a sharply-dipping ball that produced a bat-pad catch to Marnus Labuschagne in close.

That broke a crucial 162-run stand Malan had built with captain Joe Root on day three that had frustrated Australia's bowlers and stretched into a third session.

England promptly lost three wickets for 11 runs with a fired-up Cameron Green having Root caught for 89, the England skipper denied a maiden hundred in Australia yet again.

Lyon had Ollie Pope caught for four by Steve Smith at slip with a ball that exploded out of the Gabba pitch to catch the middle order batsman's edge.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler combined for a 32-run partnership before Australia captain Pat Cummins intervened, squaring up Stokes with a short ball that sent an edge flying to Green in the gully.

Lyon nabbed his third wicket when Ollie Robinson top-edged an attempted reverse-sweep and then his fourth by bowling Mark Wood.

Green completed England's humiliation with his second wicket by having Chris Woakes caught behind for 16 to wrap up the innings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Once upon a time' in Virat Kohli's life
'Once upon a time' in Virat Kohli's life
Cricket excluded from provisional list of '28 LA Games
Cricket excluded from provisional list of '28 LA Games
How comeback man Agarwal made it count at Wankhede
How comeback man Agarwal made it count at Wankhede
Lyon gets long-awaited 400th Test wicket
Lyon gets long-awaited 400th Test wicket
3-and-half-year-old among new Omicron cases in Maha
3-and-half-year-old among new Omicron cases in Maha
Cricket excluded from provisional list of '28 LA Games
Cricket excluded from provisional list of '28 LA Games
Forex reserves decline $1.78 bn to $635.91 bn
Forex reserves decline $1.78 bn to $635.91 bn

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

ODIs: How India fared under Captain Kohli

ODIs: How India fared under Captain Kohli

Bad days 'a great coaching opportunity' for Sridhar

Bad days 'a great coaching opportunity' for Sridhar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances