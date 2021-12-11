News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia excited by Green potential

Australia excited by Green potential

December 11, 2021 17:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cameron Green celebrates with teammates after dismissing Joe Root on Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday

IMAGE: Cameron Green celebrates with teammates after dismissing Joe Root on Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

New Australian captain Pat Cummins described all-rounder Cameron Green as a genuine pace bowler, while team mate Nathan Lyon said he was excited by the 22-year-old's skill set after their nine-wicket victory over England in the Ashes opener on Saturday.

Green, who made his Test debut against India in Adelaide last December, picked up his first wicket by removing Ollie Pope on a disappointing opening day for England, before dismissing the dangerous Joe Root for 89 in the second innings.

 

"It's huge for us, not only having an all-rounder who bowls a bit but he's a genuine fourth quick," said Cummins, adding that the team was witnessing Green's full potential after repeated stress fractures over the last four years.

"Last summer was tough, it was literally straight after stress fractures, so not only did we not want to put too many overs into him, but little things like preparing for games and getting overs, he didn't have a lot of bowling behind him.

"This year he's had a real pre-season, bowled a bit more in Shield cricket, so he's back to what he was probably bowling a couple of years ago.

"He's a huge asset, bowls 140 kph (87 mph), can swing the ball and I really wanted to get him into the game."

Lyon, who captured his 400th Test wicket during the game, said Green's display was remarkable.

"Just to be fielding square of the wicket -- I'm used to seeing Josh (Hazlewood), Pat and Mitchell Starc hit the wicket and the pace and bounce that they get," Lyon said.

"I was blown away with Green's rhythm and the belief that he's come in with (and the way he) whacked the pitch to get something out of it.

"I'm proper excited about his skill set. His belief will keep growing day by day, training session by training session and Test by Test ... he's going to be an unbelievable asset for Australian cricket for a long period of time, hopefully."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashes: Aus banish memories of Gabba Test loss to India
Ashes: Aus banish memories of Gabba Test loss to India
More misery for England over slow over rate at Gabba
More misery for England over slow over rate at Gabba
Root defends toss decision after Gabba thrashing
Root defends toss decision after Gabba thrashing
Why ICC still hopeful of featuring in 2028 Olympics
Why ICC still hopeful of featuring in 2028 Olympics
RSS linked group demands ban on weedicide
RSS linked group demands ban on weedicide
Kerala guv slams Vijayan for politics in varsities
Kerala guv slams Vijayan for politics in varsities
TMC offers Rs 5K a month for women in Goa
TMC offers Rs 5K a month for women in Goa

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Tibetans protest against Beijing Games at IOC HQ

Tibetans protest against Beijing Games at IOC HQ

'You complete me in every way...'

'You complete me in every way...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances