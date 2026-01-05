HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Play fearless: Clear message for India U-19s at World Cup

Play fearless: Clear message for India U-19s at World Cup

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2026 17:53 IST

x

‘Under-19 cricket is about expressing yourself’

Ayush Mahtre

As India's U-19 boys prepare for the upcoming ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 with a focus on fearless cricket.

Former Indian cricketer Varun Aaron, speaking ahead of the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia 2026, emphasised the importance of allowing youngsters to express themselves freely during these formative years. Varun Aaron spoke about India's next generation and the mindset guiding the junior setup.

 

The prestigious event is scheduled to take place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 15 to February 6, 2026. Led by Ayush Mhatre, the five-time champions India have been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, USA and Bangladesh.

"Under-19 cricket is about expressing yourself. There is always pressure to perform at any level, even from Under-14s, but the coaches with this group just want the boys to play with freedom and show their natural game on the field. Those under-19 years never come back, so this is the stage where they should simply be themselves," Varun Aaron said on JioStar.

The five-time champions, India, will begin their campaign against the United States of America on January 15 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, followed by matches against Bangladesh on January 17 at the same venue and against New Zealand on January 24.

India has clinched five titles in the Under-19 World Cup history. They clinched titles under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2018), Prithvi Shaw (2018), and Yash Dhull (2022).

India squad for Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vihaan Malhotra (vice-captain), Abhigyan Kundu (wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Focused & Ready' Gill Back As Punjab Gear Up For Goa
'Focused & Ready' Gill Back As Punjab Gear Up For Goa
From Junior World Cup hero to exile: Harjeet seeks answers
From Junior World Cup hero to exile: Harjeet seeks answers
Why Hardik Pandya Is India's X-Factor
Why Hardik Pandya Is India's X-Factor
Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation
Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation
'I'm blessed that my in-laws also support me'
'I'm blessed that my in-laws also support me'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 3

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

VIDEOS

Yemen-Saudi War: Yemen Troops Retake Strategic Port Mukalla2:21

Yemen-Saudi War: Yemen Troops Retake Strategic Port Mukalla

Amit Shah participates in 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal' festival in Tiruchirappalli1:32

Amit Shah participates in 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal'...

Kiara Advani Stuns in Off-White Elegance1:21

Kiara Advani Stuns in Off-White Elegance

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO