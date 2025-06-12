Cricket fraternity joins nation in mourning

IMAGE: A firefighter is dousing flames at the site where a London-bound Air India plane from Ahmedabad crashed on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Members of the Indian cricket fraternity expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families on Thursday after a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft, carrying 242 people including 12 crew members, crashed near a residential area adjacent to the airport at 1:38 pm.

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram to share his grief, writing: "Shocked to hear about the tragic plane crash of AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight. Thoughts and prayers to all the lives lost. Wishing for safety of every resident staying in that affected area."

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also posted on Instagram Stories: "Deeply saddened to hear about the plane crash in Gujarat. May the families find strength in this unimaginable time."

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh wrote on X: "Heartbreaking news about the #AirIndia plane crash in Ahmedabad. Thoughts and prayers with the passengers, crew, and families affected. May they find strength in this difficult time."

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed deep anguish: "I am utterly shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families who are enduring unimaginable pain and loss. In moments like these, words feel so inadequate, but I hope that those affected find strength, courage, and support. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this tragedy."

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra reacted with a brief but heartfelt message, "Ohhh God. Thoughts and prayers."

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who hails from Gujarat, also offered his condolences: "Deeply saddened by the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad today. Prayers for the passengers, crew, and their families."

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina wrote, "Absolutely devastated by the news of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My heartfelt prayers for all the lives lost and strength to the families affected. In this tragic hour, we stand united in grief."

The crash has cast a pall of grief across the country, with messages of support and sorrow pouring in from across the sporting world and beyond.