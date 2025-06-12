HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
WTC Final PIX: SA mount spirited fightback

June 12, 2025 17:47 IST

IMAGES from Day 2 of the WTC Final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's on Thursday.

SCORECARD

Bedingham

IMAGE: South Africa's David Bedingham ducks under a bouncer. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa fought back at the start of the second day of the World Test Championship final against Australia but had captain Temba Bavuma dismissed before going to lunch on 121-5, still trailing by 91 runs.

South Africa were in a precarious position at 43-4 overnight after Australia’s pace attack had run through their top order, leaving them trailing by 169 runs after the defending champions scored 212 in their first innings.

Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma, caught out by Marnus Labuschagne. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

But Australia's hopes of more cheap dismissals on Thursday morning were stymied by Bavuma and David Bedingham as they employed a more attacking approach to their batting and put together a 64-run partnership before Bavuma was dismissed.

The skipper went for 36 after driving into the covers and being caught by a diving Marnus Labuschagne off Pat Cummins, who had figures of 2-24 off 14 overs.

Bavuma

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma plays a pull shot. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Bavuma, whose innings included the first six of the match, had survived an lbw decision earlier when he was on 17 and trapped by Josh Hazlewood.

He took his time before deciding to review the umpire's decision, suggesting he did not hold out much hope of having it overturned, but the snickometer showed he had got bat to ball.

Hazlewood

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood celebrates after taking the wicket of Temba Bavuma that was later overturned following a DRS review. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Bedingham was 39 not out, after hitting two boundaries in the last over before lunch, along with Kyle Verreynne on 11.

Verreynne had earlier nicked a Beau Webster delivery but it fell short of the slip cordon.

 

South Africa’s batting had none of the nervous defensiveness they showed at the start of their innings on Wednesday but runs still came slowly as they moved into three figures in the 45th over.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
