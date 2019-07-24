News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vijay Sethupathi to play legendary Muralitharan in biopic

Vijay Sethupathi to play legendary Muralitharan in biopic

July 24, 2019 19:34 IST

Muttiah Muralitharan

IMAGE: The film will be written and directed by M S Sripathy. Photograph: Getty Images

Noted film actor Vijay Sethupathi will play Muttiah Muralitharan in the official biopic of the legendary Sri Lanka cricketer to be made in Tamil, the production company said on Wednesday.

The film chronicling the life and times of one of the world's finest and greatest cricketers, will be produced by DAR Motion Pictures and directed by M S Sripathy.

 

Talking about the project, Muralitharan said he was happy to be collaborating with DAR Motion Pictures for his official biopic.

"I am glad to be collaborating with DAR Motion Pictures on my official biopic. We are looking at a late 2020 release date. I am honoured that an accomplished actor such as Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be playing me in the film," the ace off-spinner said.

"I have been actively collaborating with the creative team for the past several months and I will continue to support this project through its duration."

On his part, Sethupathi said he was happy to be associated with the biopic of an iconic sportsman like Muralitharan, adding it would be a challenge to portray the Lankan off-spinner.

"He is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who's made his mark across the world. I'm delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects..."

The film will be written and directed by M S Sripathy, a representative from the production house said.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
