PIX: Whose bowling action is Kohli imitating?

January 07, 2020 19:00 IST

India captain Virat Kohli was in a jovial mood ahead of the second T20 International as he was seen imitating Harbhajan Singh's bowling action much to the amusement of the former India off-spinner, who was also present, in Indore on Tuesday.

During India's pre-match warm-up, Kohli was seen enjoying himself to the fullest as he bowled a few deliveries of off-spin in Harbhajan's bowling style and even appealed in the same fashion.



He then mingled with Harbhajan and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who are doing commentary for the second match.

The first T20 in Guwahati was abandoned due to wet patches on the pitch caused by rain, while India skipper Kohli won the toss in the second game and elected to bowl.



Check the images below to see the Indian captain at his hilarious best:

Photographs: BCCI